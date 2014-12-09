While Richardson admits: “I constantly want to give up acting”, she cannot break her bond with the profession. "It can be frustrating and annoying, but I don't know what else I'd do. I'm always saying 'I don't know'. “I’m no less clueless now than I’ve always been. But there are worse things in life than making people smile and happy.”

She adds, “I’m still around and hungry for work, but it can be frustrating finding a role that feels right.”

A role that has ticked her boxes is that of Miss Elizabeth Mapp, in Mapp and Lucia, a three-part comedy about cultural snobbery set in the 1930s. "I had such a nice time. I hope the series might be good. There were moments of such deliciousness."

