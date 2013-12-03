Adam Hill's Last Leg and Getting On, starring Jo Brand and Vicki Pepperdine, lead the nominations with three nods a piece, while Miranda Hart has been nominated for best comic, as well as best actress. She's up against Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, RT's very own columnist Sarah Millican and Nina Conti for best female TV comic and Jo Brand, Vicki Pepperdine and Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton for best comedy actress.

When it comes to the chaps, David Mitchell is leading the way. He's up against James Corden, Jon Richardson and Lee Mark for best male comic, as well as Greg Davies, Jack Whitehall and Kevin Eldon for best comedy actor.

Meanwhile, Britain's top comics will be going head to head to be named 2013's King or Queen of Comedy. Last year's King Jack Whitehall is back in the running, alongside Sarah Millican, David Mitchell, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Lee Mack. Can the Fresh Meat star hold onto his crown?

Here's the full list:

Best Comedy Panel Show

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League of Their Own

Have I Got News For You

Would I Lie To You

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

Alan Carr Chatty Man

Saturday Night Takeaway

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Best Sketch Show

Harry & Paul

Horrible Histories

It's Kevin

Psychobitches

Best Sitcom

Bad Education

Count Arthur Strong

Getting On

Peep Show

Best New Comedy Programme

Count Arthur Strong

Cuckoo

Plebs

Psychobitches

Best Male TV Comic

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You

James Corden, A League of Their Own

Jon Richardson, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You

Best Female TV Comic

Miranda Hart, Room 101

Nina Conti, Live At The Apollo

Sarah Millican, The Sarah Millican Television Programme

Sue Perkins & Mel Giedroyc, The Great British Bake Off

Best Comedy Entertainment Personality

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Alan Carr, Alan Carr: Chatty Man

Ant & Dec, Saturday Night Takeaway

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Jonny Sweet, Chickens

Steve Delaney, Count Arthur Strong

Tom Basden, Plebs

Best TV Comedy Actor

David Mitchell, Peep Show

Greg Davies, Cuckoo

Jack Whitehall, Fresh Meat

Kevin Eldon, It's Kevin

Best TV Comedy Actress

Jo Brand, Getting On

Miranda Hart, Miranda

Vicki Pepperdine, Getting On

Zawe Ashton, Fresh Meat

King or Queen of Comedy (vote here)

Jack Whitehall

Sarah Millican

David Mitchell

Alan Carr

Graham Norton

Lee Mack

The British Comedy Awards air live on Channel 4 on 12 December at 9:00pm.

