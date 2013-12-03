Miranda Hart, Jack Whitehall and Bake Off's Mel and Sue nominated in British Comedy Awards
Adam Hills' The Last Leg and Jo Brand's Getting On are also up for three awards each
Our favourite funny men and women have found themselves nominated for the annual British Comedy Awards.
Jack Whitehall, Miranda Hart, David Mitchell, Greg Davies, Jo Brand and The Great British Bake Off's Mel and Sue are among the stars recognised in this year's shortlist.
Adam Hill's Last Leg and Getting On, starring Jo Brand and Vicki Pepperdine, lead the nominations with three nods a piece, while Miranda Hart has been nominated for best comic, as well as best actress. She's up against Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, RT's very own columnist Sarah Millican and Nina Conti for best female TV comic and Jo Brand, Vicki Pepperdine and Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton for best comedy actress.
When it comes to the chaps, David Mitchell is leading the way. He's up against James Corden, Jon Richardson and Lee Mark for best male comic, as well as Greg Davies, Jack Whitehall and Kevin Eldon for best comedy actor.
Meanwhile, Britain's top comics will be going head to head to be named 2013's King or Queen of Comedy. Last year's King Jack Whitehall is back in the running, alongside Sarah Millican, David Mitchell, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Lee Mack. Can the Fresh Meat star hold onto his crown?
Here's the full list:
Best Comedy Panel Show
8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
A League of Their Own
Have I Got News For You
Would I Lie To You
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Alan Carr Chatty Man
Saturday Night Takeaway
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Best Sketch Show
Harry & Paul
Horrible Histories
It's Kevin
Psychobitches
Best Sitcom
Bad Education
Count Arthur Strong
Getting On
Peep Show
Best New Comedy Programme
Count Arthur Strong
Cuckoo
Plebs
Psychobitches
Best Male TV Comic
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You
James Corden, A League of Their Own
Jon Richardson, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You
Best Female TV Comic
Miranda Hart, Room 101
Nina Conti, Live At The Apollo
Sarah Millican, The Sarah Millican Television Programme
Sue Perkins & Mel Giedroyc, The Great British Bake Off
Best Comedy Entertainment Personality
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Alan Carr, Alan Carr: Chatty Man
Ant & Dec, Saturday Night Takeaway
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Jonny Sweet, Chickens
Steve Delaney, Count Arthur Strong
Tom Basden, Plebs
Best TV Comedy Actor
David Mitchell, Peep Show
Greg Davies, Cuckoo
Jack Whitehall, Fresh Meat
Kevin Eldon, It's Kevin
Best TV Comedy Actress
Jo Brand, Getting On
Miranda Hart, Miranda
Vicki Pepperdine, Getting On
Zawe Ashton, Fresh Meat
King or Queen of Comedy (vote here)
Jack Whitehall
Sarah Millican
David Mitchell
Alan Carr
Graham Norton
Lee Mack
The British Comedy Awards air live on Channel 4 on 12 December at 9:00pm.