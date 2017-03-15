"In honour of our hearty chum Miranda Hart we want to create the Ultimate Gallopathon Team," the gallopers explain on their fundraising page.

"Our goal is to get the entire nation galloping. Wednesday 15th March is National Galloping Day. So swap your walk for a gallop for the day or join us on Chelmsford City Racecourse on Saturday 18th March for our Gallopathon. It will be such fun!"

You can find out more and donate by click-clopping this link. The good news is there have already been some gallopers entering the field...

But will it take a gallop from Miranda herself to get the nation moving?