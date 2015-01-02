Miranda had Twitter in tears during last ever episode
Miranda Hart's BBC1 sitcom ended last night with weddings, tears, galloping and an appearance from Gary Barlow
Hit BBC1 sitcom Miranda rolled its final credits last night. And what an emotional 30 minutes it was.
The final instalment, which saw Miranda finally marry Gary, had everyone reaching for the tissues, including Hart and her fellow cast members who couldn't hold back a few tears of their own as the episode came to a close.
Sure, there were some who felt the episode was a little too deep for their liking. Not enough falling over perhaps...
But most fans were over the moon about Miranda's long-awaited happy ending, when she finally said 'I do' to Gary.
Let's forget Gary for a moment, though. For most of the episode Miranda was busy being a strong, confident woman, unapologetic about her deep affection for puns and general silliness. And we loved it.
As the episode drew to a close, fans were quick to note down a few choice phrases...
Revel in a final spot of galloping...