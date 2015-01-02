Sure, there were some who felt the episode was a little too deep for their liking. Not enough falling over perhaps...

But most fans were over the moon about Miranda's long-awaited happy ending, when she finally said 'I do' to Gary.

Let's forget Gary for a moment, though. For most of the episode Miranda was busy being a strong, confident woman, unapologetic about her deep affection for puns and general silliness. And we loved it.

As the episode drew to a close, fans were quick to note down a few choice phrases...

Revel in a final spot of galloping...