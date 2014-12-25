Miranda Christmas special - what did you think?
Miranda Hart and her clumsy unlucky-in-love alter ego were back on our telly screens tonight, but how did you rate her return to BBC1?
Miranda is back after two long years to finally fill our empty existences with falls, whoopee cushions and socially awkward situations.
Writer and star Miranda Hart returned to BBC1 tonight as her clumsy alter-ego to bring some silly festive frolics into our living rooms. But what did you think of the episode?
Was it nice to have Miranda, Stevie and Gary back on our telly screens, or is their return too bittersweet now we know the end is nigh? Was the 30-minute episode all you've been wishin' and hopin' and thinkin' and prayin' about?
Maybe after all this time it was a bit of an anti-climax? Or are you still just so distraught that it's all going to come to an end on New Year's Day that you could barely see the telly through your tear-filled eyes?
Let us know in the comments box below...