Miley Cyrus joins Woody Allen's TV show
Yes, you read that right
Published: Tuesday, 26 January 2016 at 10:45 am
Today in baffling news that actually makes sense when you think about it: Miley Cyrus has joined Woody Allen’s Amazon TV show.
Deadline reports that the pop star will join Elaine May in the as-yet-untitled 1960s-set series. The six half-hour episodes begin filming this March.
It might seem a strange match-up, but Allen is known for using ingénues in his films, and Cyrus recently appeared online in A Very Murray Christmas on Netflix. At least Allen is now firming up what the show will actually be.
“I don’t know how I got into this,” Allen infamously said in the wake of the initial announcement. “I have no ideas and I’m not sure where to begin. My guess is that Roy Price [head of Amazon Studios] will regret this.”
