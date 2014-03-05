According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Walden feels an instant connection with her, convinced she's 'the one'. The problem is, Walden was about to propose to someone else."

First launched in 2003, Two and Half Men was originally based around hedonistic jingle composer Charlie Harper (played by Charlie Sheen), his sensible brother, Alan (Jon Cryer) and Alan's son, Jake (Angus T Jones). Kutcher's character, a billionaire internet tycoon, was first introduced during the series nine premiere when Harper was killed off following Charlie Sheen's high-profile dismissal from the show in early 2011.

Kunis' guest spot is not the first time she and her boyfriend have played on-screen lovers. The pair first met back in 1998 on the set of Fox comedy, That '70s Show, where they portrayed on-again, off-again high school lovers Kelso and Jackie, before embarking on their real-life romance back in 2012.

