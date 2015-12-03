Its first run ended last month with Tracey breaking up with her boyfriend Connor (below) – but with all the characters from the madcap show facing the future with optimism and ebullience.

“The love and support for my Chewing Gum baby has been overwhelming and I can’t wait to get started on the second series," said Coel following the recommission. "All I’ve got to do now is write it.”

Rachel Springett, Commissioning Editor for Comedy at Channel 4, said: “Michaela is a rare and exceptional talent; it has been inspirational to work with her on her first TV series and to see how incredibly multi-talented and fresh her viewpoint is, it’s extraordinary. We are thrilled to be working with her again on this second series.”

Adapted from Coel's 2012 National Theatre stage play Chewing Gum Dreams, the series' other characters included Tracey’s strictly Christian boyfriend (who was quickly dispatched) and a sister (Susie Wokoma’s Cynthia) whose principal pleasure in life is playing Ludo with her sibling.

Another memorable character is Candice (Danielle Walters, below with Coel), Tracey’s fast-talking and loyal best mate who is among many of the favourites expected to reappear in series two.

And there was also Connor (Robert Lonsdale) the poet and boy next door Tracey gets the hots for but broke up with in the final episode. We'll have to wait a few months to see if they are reunited...