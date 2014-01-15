Hopefully he’ll skip over to it. You know, for continuity and that.

Each week McIntyre will welcome three celebrity guests, with six episodes of the show currently confirmed.

McIntyre says: “From my very first conversation I remember thinking, ‘This should be televised!’ Well, now the British Broadcasting Corporation has made my dream a reality.

“I am overwhelmingly excited about meeting and having fun with my favourite celebrated people on The Michael McIntyre Chat Show.”

The Michael McIntyre Chat Show will arrive on BBC1 this spring.

