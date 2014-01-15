Michael McIntyre to host new BBC1 chat show
The stand-up comedian will interview celebrity guests on his own show this spring
Comedian Michael McIntyre is turning chat show host as BBC1 announces the appropriately named Michael McIntyre Chat Show.
Best known for skipping around the stage and shaking that beloved floppy hair (and telling side-splitting jokes of course) McIntyre will now take a turn in the interviewer's chair.
Hopefully he’ll skip over to it. You know, for continuity and that.
Each week McIntyre will welcome three celebrity guests, with six episodes of the show currently confirmed.
McIntyre says: “From my very first conversation I remember thinking, ‘This should be televised!’ Well, now the British Broadcasting Corporation has made my dream a reality.
“I am overwhelmingly excited about meeting and having fun with my favourite celebrated people on The Michael McIntyre Chat Show.”
The Michael McIntyre Chat Show will arrive on BBC1 this spring.