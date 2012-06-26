Meet The Inbetweeners - USA style
The first shot of the cast of the American remake has been released - and there are some definite similarities evident
The very thought of a US network hacking into one of our beloved homegrown series can be enough to send a shiver down the spine, especially when the show in question seems so quintessentially British. But based on this first look at the cast of the US remake of The Inbetweeners, the Americans are at least sticking with some of the basic details.
Simon (Bubba Lewis) apparently has a crappy yellow car with a door missing, Will (Joey Pollari) is still a briefcase, er, user, Neil (Mark L Young) is a lanky buffoon and Jay (Zack Pearlman) has a dodgy bowl cut.
The names behind the show are encouraging too. Arrested Development's Brad Copeland has developed it, overseen by the original show's creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris.
And Anthony Head - who cameod as Will's dad in The Inbetweeners Movie, and whose daughter Emily starred as Carli in the original series - has apparently seen the pilot and is impressed.
"I have to say, sometimes you wonder about translations [but] it's good, actually," said Head. "They followed [the original] very close. Its themes are pretty common."
More like this
The 12-part series will debut on MTV in the US on Monday 20 August.
What do you think of the cast of The Inbetweeners USA - and the idea of a remake in general? Post a comment below and let us know...