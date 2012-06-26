The names behind the show are encouraging too. Arrested Development's Brad Copeland has developed it, overseen by the original show's creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris.

And Anthony Head - who cameod as Will's dad in The Inbetweeners Movie, and whose daughter Emily starred as Carli in the original series - has apparently seen the pilot and is impressed.

"I have to say, sometimes you wonder about translations [but] it's good, actually," said Head. "They followed [the original] very close. Its themes are pretty common."

The 12-part series will debut on MTV in the US on Monday 20 August.

