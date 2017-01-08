Nick Helm as Andy

Who is Andy?

A permanently struggling musician and alcoholic, Andy has finally landed a big job…writing jingles for carpet adverts on the radio. He was at rock bottom when he started babysitting his nephew Errol, but soon found his life gained meaning when they began hanging out. Now Andy thinks he might be a father to a nine-month-old baby…that he’s never met.

Who is Nick Helm?

Comedian, actor and musician, Helm has starred in many Edinburgh Fringe shows, and as well as Uncle he landed his own BBC3 show in 2015 called Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment.

Elliot Speller-Gillott as Errol

Who is Errol?

The nephew of Andy and son of Sam, Errol is a supremely intelligent and world-weary teenager who spends most of his time trying to look after his uncle.

Who is Elliot Speller-Gillott?

Uncle has been Speller-Gillott’s main role to date, but prior to starring in the comedy he also had bit parts in Harry & Paul’s Story of the 2s and Holby City.

Daisy Haggard as Sam

Who is Sam?

The sister of Andy and mum of Errol, Sam was initially reluctant to let her wayward brother look after her son but was left with no choice when he was the last person free to pick him up from school in the very first episode. Now her son’s older, she’s finally able to concentrate on her career – that’s if she can stop partner Bruce from wanting another baby.

Who is Daisy Haggard?

Probably best-known for playing bitchy Mrya Licht in Matt Le Blanc BBC series Episodes, Daisy Haggard is a familiar face in comedy. She’s previously landed roles in Ballot Monkeys, Green Wing, Man Stroke Woman and Psychoville.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor as Bruce

Who is Bruce?

A happy-go-lucky nice guy, Bruce is Sam’s partner and Errol’s step-dad. Despite being nothing but nice, he gets nothing but vitriol from Errol who hasn’t got any time for him.

Who is Daniel Lawrence Taylor?

Daniel Lawrence Taylor will be recognisable to BBC3 fans for playing the role of Jason in sitcom How Not to Live Your Life. Since then, he’s starred in sketch shows Watson & Oliver and Tracey Ullman’s Show, Hunderby, Man Down and Cockroaches.

Con O’Neill as Val

Who is Val?

The owner of a club, Val is owed a ton of money by Andy. He also has a daughter, Gwen, who used to be Andy’s former love interest.

Who is Con O’Neill?

Con O’Neill is best known for the most recent series of BBC drama Ordinary Lies where he played Joe. He has also had roles in The Tunnel, Happy Valley and Cucumber.

Dylan Moran as Marsh

Who is Marsh?

Marsh is a music executive who wants to hire someone to discover “catchy pop crap” and write/produce for a boyband. And he thinks Andy could be the man for the job.

Who is Dylan Moran?

Dylan Moran played one of the most iconic sitcom characters of the noughties – Bernard Black in Channel 4’s Black Books. He’s also popped up in films Notting Hill, Shaun of the Dead and Run, Fatboy, Run.

Amanda Abbington as Siobhan

Who is Siobhan?

Siobhan is a creative writing teacher in the third series of Uncle.

Who is Amanda Abbington?

Best known for her role as Mary Watson in Sherlock, Amanda Abbington was the lead star of cancelled police drama Cuffs. She’s also starred in Mr Selfridge, Stag, Case Histories and Married Single Other.

Geraldine James as Jane

Who is Jane?

Jane is mum to daughter Sam and son Andy and the wife of Neville.

Who is Geraldine James?

An OBE, Geraldine James is an accomplished star of stage and screen. She’s starred in films like 45 Years and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and also TV dramas including ITV’s Thirteen Steps Down and Sky series The Five.

Clive Russell as Neville

Who is Neville?

Neville is dad to daughter Sam and son Andy and the husband of Jane.

Who is Clive Russell?

Most recognisable to Game of Thrones fans as Bryden ‘Blackfish’ Tully, Clive Russell is also well-known for playing Fred Abberline in Ripper Street. He’s also appeared in Stella, Outlander, Vera and Shetland.