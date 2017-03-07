"We don’t want to redo something for the sake of it, but we’re discussing something," Syal tells Radio Times. "We’d like to bring our brand of humour back but in a different format.

"We have to be confident we’ve got the material and I think we have. We’re gathering it. That could well happen.”

Goodness Gracious Me started life as Radio 4 sketch show before making the leap to TV in a BBC2 series that ran from 1998 to 2001.

The show mined comedy from the integration and juxtaposition of Indian and British culture, and often made its point by reversing situations, as in classic sketch "going out for an English", in which a group of friends enjoy an adventurous night out at a restaurant serving only the blandest food imaginable...

