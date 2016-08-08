Matthew Rhys joins Girls' final season in a “total departure” from previous roles
But who will he play?
Published: Monday, 8 August 2016 at 9:52 am
Girls is returning to our screens for one final season of raw, excruciating and totally relatable quarter life crises… with the addition of Matthew Rhys.
Welsh actor Rhys was recently nominated for an Emmy for his lead role as the Soviet spy Philip Jennings in The Americans, a show set during the Cold War. He also starred in ABC series Brothers and Sisters, but said his latest role is a "total departure" from previous roles.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: “[Lena Dunham] watches it [The Americans] and goes, ‘Oh, come and do this.’ It’s a total departure, and that’s what you always want.”
It is not yet known how many episodes Rhys will appear in, or even which character he will play.
