Kudrow's Emmy-nominated internet series Web Therapy sees her play self-obsessed and impatient therapist Fiona Wallice, who talks to her troubled patients over webcam rather than in person. The show, which now airs on Showtime, has welcomed a number of stars, including Meryl Streep, Steven Carell, Meg Ryan, Alan Cumming, Dan Bucatinsky and Minnie Driver. The fourth series will also see appearances from Allison Janney, Calista Flockhart and Jon Hamm.

Perry, who (as if we need to tell you) played Chandler in long-running sitcom Friends, will be the fourth Friends star to grace Kudrow's therapy chair, following appearances from David Schimmer, who played Newell Miller, Fiona's former college classmate, Courteney Cox, who starred as Serena Duvall, an internet psychic who had lost her powers, and Matt LeBlanc, a gambling addict called Nick Jericho.

In the past, when asked who her dream guests were, Kudrow has said: "Matthew Perry ... Jennifer Aniston … They both said “I would do that."

So now Perry's on the guest list, it's surely only a matter of time before Aniston signs up for some therapy, right?

Watch David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox on Web Therapy