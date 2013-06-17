“Why in the world did we stop? We all decided, ‘You know what? Let’s stop.’" said Perry. "I’d love to get in a time machine right now and go, ‘Let’s not stop.’”

It may sound like Perry's being rather noble – suggesting the gang should have stuck together for the good of the show and the fans – but actually it sounds like he simply misses the shorter working days.

“[Friends] was ridiculous – it’s in front of a live audience, it was like a 10-4 kind of job, and we only worked a third of the time,” said Perry, speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy roundtable.

Comparing Friends to his NBC show Go On, he added: “I work, like, 15 hours a day every day...”

