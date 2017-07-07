Matt LeBlanc is a gameshow host in hilarious new trailer for the final series of Episodes
He’s struggling to find good work – while Beverly and Sean are told that “comedies don’t have to be funny anymore”
The new trailer for the fifth and final series of Episodes is here – and Matt LeBlanc (played by Matt LeBlanc) isn’t exactly enjoying the golden years of his career as he plots a new show reuniting with his Pucks co-creators Beverly (Tamsin Greig) and Sean (Stephen Mangan).
The long-suffering writers are up against TV bosses once again who this time try to assert that “comedies don’t have to be funny anymore”. They’re also still struggling to get on with LeBlanc: “You’re the abusive boyfriend we never had!”
Bruce Mackinnon, Mircea Monroe, Kathleen Rose Perkins, John Pankow and Daisy Haggard co-star in Episodes, and the final seven episodes will air on Showtime in the US on 20 August. BBC2 airs the show in the UK.