The third series is yet to air in the UK or the US, and premieres across the pond in January 2014.

Episodes follows British couple Sean and Beverly Lincoln whose hit UK sitcom is remade for US audiences, and changed beyond recognition in the process. Matt LeBlanc, playing a fictional version of himself, is cast as their series lead.

The couple move to Hollywood happily married, but as their hit show is pulled apart, so is their marriage, with Beverly succumbing to Matt's charms and Sean having an affair with their sitcom's female lead. Series three starts with Sean and Beverley being reunited and giving their marriage another go.

Episodes, which is created by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, airs on BBC2 in the UK.

