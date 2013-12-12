Matt LeBlanc comedy Episodes renewed for a fourth series
The BBC co-production, starring Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig, has been picked up for nine new episodes
Anglo-American comedy Episodes has been renewed for the fourth season by US network Showtime.
The series, which stars Matt LeBlanc, Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig, will return for another nine-episode run after its upcoming season.
The third series is yet to air in the UK or the US, and premieres across the pond in January 2014.
Episodes follows British couple Sean and Beverly Lincoln whose hit UK sitcom is remade for US audiences, and changed beyond recognition in the process. Matt LeBlanc, playing a fictional version of himself, is cast as their series lead.
The couple move to Hollywood happily married, but as their hit show is pulled apart, so is their marriage, with Beverly succumbing to Matt's charms and Sean having an affair with their sitcom's female lead. Series three starts with Sean and Beverley being reunited and giving their marriage another go.
More like this
Episodes, which is created by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, airs on BBC2 in the UK.