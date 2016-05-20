Mat Baynton struggles to raise awareness in hilarious new charity video
Will he be forced to rope in James Corden to get people to talk about Williams syndrome?
We like to think that the Great British public can get behind any cause, especially charitable campaigns based around illness in children.
But based on a new sketch from The Wrong Mans and Yonderland’s Mat Baynton, in which he struggles to get support for an awareness-raising documentary about his nephew’s rare Williams Syndrome, it might be a little more complicated than that.
I mean, couldn’t the documentary be about a “sexier” illness? Shouldn’t there be a much bigger “journey” for the presenter to go on? And, come to think of it, wouldn’t it be better if the whole thing revolved around James Corden instead?
We’re calling it now – videos about genetic kidney defects and learning difficulties have never been this chucklesome.