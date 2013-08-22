Sky's director of entertainment, Stuart Murphy, announced the news this afternoon at the Edinburgh Television Festival, where the great and good of the TV industry are gathered for the next few days.

The series of festive comedy shorts has previously showcased British talent ranging from Rebecca Front to Dylan Moran, Joanna Lumley to Darren Boyd.

Murphy also revealed that Sky would be resurrecting Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal's comedy characters The Kumars seven years after they were last seen on BBC2.

The Kumars at No 42 was a chat show set in a family home, but the new series will see them relocate to a flat in Hounslow.

