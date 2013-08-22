Martin Freeman to play his dad in autobiographical Christmas comedy Little Crackers
Sherlock star Martin Freeman is to write, direct and star in an autobiographical comedy short as part of Sky1's Little Crackers series this Christmas.
Set during the festive period in 1977, the 15-minute film will see Freeman playing his dad and will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at how the tale made it to the screen.
Sky's director of entertainment, Stuart Murphy, announced the news this afternoon at the Edinburgh Television Festival, where the great and good of the TV industry are gathered for the next few days.
The series of festive comedy shorts has previously showcased British talent ranging from Rebecca Front to Dylan Moran, Joanna Lumley to Darren Boyd.
Murphy also revealed that Sky would be resurrecting Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal's comedy characters The Kumars seven years after they were last seen on BBC2.
The Kumars at No 42 was a chat show set in a family home, but the new series will see them relocate to a flat in Hounslow.