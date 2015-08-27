“I knew I liked The Office and I knew it was to my taste," Freeman said at the Edinburgh Television Festival earlier today. "And when I did the readthrough I knew that Ricky made me laugh more than anyone has made me laugh. And I thought, we like it, this will be pretty good. But there’s no way we could have known where it would take us.

“Even though it was a relatively small show on BBC2 with no stars in it, that’s when people first started to properly know who I was on buses and tubes. It changed my life, the immediacy of my reality when I walked around on streets and public transport.

“It was a big door opener in work because every f****r watched it.”

