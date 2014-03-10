Meanwhile, Bob Odenkirk – known to fans of Breaking Bad as shyster lawyer Saul Goodman – stars as a police deputy, alongside fellow law officers played by Colin Hanks, son of Hollywood A-lister Tom, and Allison Tolman.

Lovers of the original cult movie will be pleased to hear that Joel and Ethan Coen are executive producers on the series, which is penned by novelist and screen writer Noah Hawley and aims to retain the amusingly courteous and reserved “Minnesota nice” outlook of its characters.

The ten-part series premieres in the US on FX in April and will come to Channel 4 soon afterwards.

More like this

Get a first look at Fargo here

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes