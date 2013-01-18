Ted, which was released in June 2012 and grossed $500m worldwide, starred Wahlberg as an ageing man-child who spends his days getting high with his roommate, who just happens to be a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear. It was written and directed by Family Guy creator and impending Oscars host Seth MacFarlane, who also provided the voice for the CGI bear.

Talking about his upcoming Oscars appearance, Wahlberg said: "Because Seth is hosting the Oscars, Ted and I will be appearing." Asked whether Ted will refrain from“smoking a bong” before the awards ceremony, Wahlberg joked: "He can't do it without it. It's mandatory."

Discussing plans for a sequel, Wahlberg said: “There is a Ted 2. We've already locked a deal - they're off writing now. I've never done a sequel before, but I have so much confidence in Seth because he's such a funny, talented guy."

See a clip of Wahlberg’s appearance on Anderson Live below: