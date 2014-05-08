In an unlikely turn of events, makeup brand MAC is turning to Simpsons' matriarch Marge to inspire its new collection.

That's right. Matt Groening's cartoon creation, who is famous for her sunny complexion, green dress, red accessories and sky-high blue curls, is now a credible style icon. Who knew, eh?

To celebrate the cartoon's 25th anniversary, the makeup brand will be launching a limited edition range of Marge inspired beauty products in September.

When it comes to the actual products MAC will be offering, we are still in the dark. But we can only imagine there will be an emphasis on bold primary colours. Red and yellow eyeshadow, anyone?

And obviously an awful lot of royal blue. Plus heaps of hairspray. Marge must use cans of the stuff to keep her barnet so sturdy...

