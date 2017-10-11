"Most people would think that my most memorable year would be the year that Malcolm In The Middle started because it allowed me to live all these dreams of mine,” he said. “I've gotten to really do anything I've wanted to do, but the truth is I don't really remember much of that."

Plus, Muniz is unable to recall events from his other career endeavours: he became a racing car driver and a drummer in rock band Kingsfoil.

Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston also appeared on the Dancing with the Stars VT to praise Muniz. “Frankie was a TV star, then he became a race car driver, and a drummer in a rock band. I said to him once, ‘What are you going to be, an astronaut next? You are doing all the things professionally that everybody dreams about.'

“It will be my job, I will tell him, ‘remember this? Remember that on Malcolm?’ What a life for you.”

After the film, Muniz took to the dancefloor with professional partner Witney Carson for a quickstep performance. The couple took 24 out of 30 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli (yup, they do the US show) and Carrie Ann Inaba.