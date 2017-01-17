Also lending his voice to the increasingly star-studded Early Man is Tom Hiddleston, who plays Bronze Age tyrant Lord Nooth.

Wallace and Gromit creator Park, of Aardman Animations, said of the latest casting: “Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I’m most excited to see her breathe life into Goona – I know she’ll be the perfect ally to Eddie’s Dug”.

Williams herself said “I’m a huge Aardman fan – having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can’t wait for audiences to meet her.”

Early Man is due in UK cinemas on 26th January 2018