However, following the discovery of the recording, the BBC has now created an animated version of the story, which will be made available on its digital service, BBC Store, from 4th February.

“As the UK renews its love affair with Dad’s Army we’re delighted to be bringing fans an exclusive chance to buy this brilliant lost episode which has been missing from the Dad’s Army portfolio for nearly half a century,” said Jonathan Green, director of BBC Store.

In the 30-minute episode, Captain Mainwaring makes Frazer a lance corporal, but soon comes to regret it as Frazer vies with Lance Corporal Jones for Mainwaring’s favour.

The Second World War comedy was written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft and originally broadcast on BBC television from 1968 to 1977.

The creation of the sitcom was the subject of a one-hour drama called We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story in December starring John Sessions, Richard Dormer and Shane Richie.

A film starring Toby Jones as Mainwaring and Bill Nighy as Sergeant Wilson is due out in cinemas on 5th February 2016.