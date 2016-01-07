'Lost' Dad’s Army episode to be released as an animation
BBC Store will make the animated episode A Stripe for Frazer available to download after an audio recording was rediscovered 46 years after it was first broadcast
A lost episode of classic Home Guard sitcom Dad’s Army is to be released as an animation after the BBC discovered an audio recording of the programme.
The episode, A Stripe For Frazer, aired once in 1969 and went missing along with two other episodes.
However, following the discovery of the recording, the BBC has now created an animated version of the story, which will be made available on its digital service, BBC Store, from 4th February.
“As the UK renews its love affair with Dad’s Army we’re delighted to be bringing fans an exclusive chance to buy this brilliant lost episode which has been missing from the Dad’s Army portfolio for nearly half a century,” said Jonathan Green, director of BBC Store.
In the 30-minute episode, Captain Mainwaring makes Frazer a lance corporal, but soon comes to regret it as Frazer vies with Lance Corporal Jones for Mainwaring’s favour.
More like this
The Second World War comedy was written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft and originally broadcast on BBC television from 1968 to 1977.
The creation of the sitcom was the subject of a one-hour drama called We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story in December starring John Sessions, Richard Dormer and Shane Richie.
A film starring Toby Jones as Mainwaring and Bill Nighy as Sergeant Wilson is due out in cinemas on 5th February 2016.