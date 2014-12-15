Lord of the Reams: Martin Freeman stars in hilarious Hobbit meets The Office mash-up
Gandalf's the chilled out entertainer as Bilbo gets used to a life selling paper rather than saving Middle Earth in new SNL sketch...
It's the mash-up we never knew we wanted: The Hobbit meets The Office in The Office: Middle Earth.
Martin Freeman stars as Tim Canterbury-cum-Bilbo Baggins. He's done with that important quest, saving Middle Earth. He's selling paper now.
Gandalf's the chilled out entertainer here. "Lord of the Reams", if you will
Of course, he does the Brent dance
Gollum's still trying to hang onto that ring
More like this
Legolas is, er, photocopying
And yes, Gandalf's whipped the guitar out
The skit was all part of Freeman's Saturday Night Live hosting gig in the US over the weekend. Check out the full video below:
http://www.youtube.com/v/bg8NS6s0fkw&hl=en&fs=1