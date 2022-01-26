The bestselling children's novel has been turned into a four-parter and will land on the broadcaster next month, as well as on streaming service NOW.

Jacqueline Wilson's Little Darlings is getting the TV treatment with a Sky Kids miniseries on the way, starring music artists Lemar and Jamelia.

It follows 11-year-old Destiny (Janae Vito), who longs to meet her rockstar father, played by Lemar. When her mother (Jamelia) finally agrees, Destiny also meets her sister Sunset (Diaana Babnicova) and the pair have an instant connection.

Also joining the cast are Kayla Mai Alvares as Sunset’s younger sister Sweetie, and Cameron Douglas as Ace, her tiger-obsessed brother. The series also features Rufus Jones and its writer Nathan Bryon.

Speaking of joining the series, Lemar said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Little Darlings. Sky Kids and the team at Kindle have been amazing and getting to work alongside great crew, cast members, and friends has been a real breath of fresh air. I love what this show represents, something positive with a bit of humour for the whole family!”

Jamelia added: “The opportunity to work with such brilliant up-and-coming talent, both on and off screen, has been a dream – not to mention reuniting with Lemar to perform again! I’m so thrilled to be a part of this funny, vibrant and important show.”

A Little Darlings partner series called On Tour: Little Darlings will also land next month, following sisters Destiny and Sunset as they go on tour with their dad and delivered in vlog format.

Little Darlings will be released on Sky Kids and streaming service NOW on 11th February 2022. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

