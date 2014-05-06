And Valerie Cherish will still be seeking the spot light when the comedy returns for a new six-episode run.

The first and so far only season of The Comeback saw former-Friends star Kudrow play Valerie Cherish, a washed-up sitcom star attempting a career comeback with the help of a reality TV show.

Original stars Lance Barber, Dan Bucatinsky, Robert Michael Morris, Laura Silverman and Damian Young are set to re-join, alongside Kudrow's co-creator Michael Patrick King.

"The Comeback holds a special place in the hears of its many fans, including many of us here at HBO. I can't wait to find out what Valerie's been up to since we last met," says Michael Lambardo, HBO's programming president.

Of her return to the comedy, Kudrow said in a statement: "It was almost too fun [to] play Valerie Cherish the first time around. I look forward to revisiting this resilient and ironically self-unaware character."

Watch a trailer for the first series:

