Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy The Comeback is... coming back
Valerie Cherish will still be seeking the spotlight when the cult comedy returns with six new episodes later this year
Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy The Comeback is living up to its name.
The single-camera series, which first aired on the American network in 2005, is staging a comeback, with new episodes expected to air this autumn.
And Valerie Cherish will still be seeking the spot light when the comedy returns for a new six-episode run.
The first and so far only season of The Comeback saw former-Friends star Kudrow play Valerie Cherish, a washed-up sitcom star attempting a career comeback with the help of a reality TV show.
Original stars Lance Barber, Dan Bucatinsky, Robert Michael Morris, Laura Silverman and Damian Young are set to re-join, alongside Kudrow's co-creator Michael Patrick King.
More like this
"The Comeback holds a special place in the hears of its many fans, including many of us here at HBO. I can't wait to find out what Valerie's been up to since we last met," says Michael Lambardo, HBO's programming president.
Of her return to the comedy, Kudrow said in a statement: "It was almost too fun [to] play Valerie Cherish the first time around. I look forward to revisiting this resilient and ironically self-unaware character."
Watch a trailer for the first series: