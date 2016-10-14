So could it happen? Could Lohan force through a sequel 12 years after the original? Probably not. During the Mean Girls reunion in 2014, writer Tina Fey told EW that it was “too late” to reunite the plastics for another outing.

Advertisement

But we’re crossing our fingers for another Mean Girls film, if only to forget the horrors of the straight-to-DVD Mean Girls 2 in 2011. Watch the trailer if you dare.