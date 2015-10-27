Leonard Nimoy never appeared in person on The Big Bang Theory, but was constantly referenced by the show, and even lent his voice to a Spock doll in a 2012 cameo.

Producer Chuck Lorre paid a touching tribute to the Star Trek star back in April, and is keeping Nimoy in the show's thoughts with son Adam appearing alongside regular guest star Will Wheaton in the latest series.

Adam Nimoy and Will Wheaton meet Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory (courtesy of CBS)

In real life, Adam is making a film about his father's life entitled For the Love of Spock – although we're pretty sure Sheldon's disastrous interview in the show won't make the final cut.