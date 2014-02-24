Lego Movie sequel confirmed for 2017 release
Warner Bros Studios' follow-up to the surprise animated success will hit cinemas on 26 May 2017
What's a studio to do when its movie about people made of plastic bricks becomes a global box-office hit? Make another one, of course.
Warner Bros Studios has confirmed that a sequel to The Lego Movie will be released on 26 May 2017. In just three weeks since its release, The Lego Movie, which cost £36 million to make, has raked in more than £165 million worldwide. The animated action film has also received near-unanimous acclaim from critics.
Other than the release date, we don't know much else about the animated sequel, such as whether any of the all-star cast of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson, Channing Tatum, Morgan Freeman, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell will return. No word yet either about writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller signing on to the sequel.
In cinemas now, The Lego Movie tells the story of an ordinary Lego guy (Pratt) who is mistaken for the mighty Masterbuilder. He's recruited to join forces to stop an evil Lego tyrant from destroying the universe.