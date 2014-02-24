What's a studio to do when its movie about people made of plastic bricks becomes a global box-office hit? Make another one, of course.

Advertisement

Warner Bros Studios has confirmed that a sequel to The Lego Movie will be released on 26 May 2017. In just three weeks since its release, The Lego Movie, which cost £36 million to make, has raked in more than £165 million worldwide. The animated action film has also received near-unanimous acclaim from critics.