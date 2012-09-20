As well as producing live events like the Royal Variety Show, Comic Relief and the Eurovision Song Contest, Hurll devised the concept for the British Comedy Awards - a ceremony which has grown in popularity and notoriety ever since.

Hurll joined the BBC in 1956 as a call boy who brought on guests for the Billy Cotton Show and quickly rose up the ranks to stage manager and then director. During his star-studded career the 75-year-old worked alongside comedy greats such as The Two Ronnies, Billy Connelly and Bob Hope.

In recent years Hurll had been suffering from Parkinsons Disease.

Many of Hurll's former colleagues in the TV industry have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to him: