Viewers of the Well Funny People will get to know the likes of Gary, a reality TV star from The Only Way is Macclesfield, Glaswegian animal rights activist Chugger and a controversial African preacher named Daniel Doolay.

Well Funny People will teach viewers how to cook on a shoestring with Newcastle’s answer to Jamie Oliver in Geordie Kitchen, take them off to get smashed in the sunshine with club rep Chris and show them what happens when a Gangster Headmaster takes charge of a Hampshire primary school.

The show will also feature mixing master-classes from DJ Sick Choonz, unashamed bigotry from dodgy copper PC Haynes, a look at the life of professional footballer Jason Bent.

All of the new show's characters will be played by comedian Brodkin, who created Lee Nelson in 2005. The happy-go-lucky South London chav has since fronted two series of his Well Good Show on BBC3 since 2009.

Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People will air weekly from Thursday 14 March at 10:00pm on BBC3.