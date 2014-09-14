Back in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Bacall was known for playing femme fatales – quite often opposite her husband Humphrey Bogart – in films like To Have and Have Not and The Big Sleep.

In the Family Guy season 12 opener Mom's the Word, she'll be sharing the soundtrack with regular voice talent Mila Kunis and the show's creator Seth McFarlane, to play a lascivious older lady who attempts to seduce Peter.

Despite the distinct difference in tone between the filthy Family Guy and Bacall's film noir past, it's a rather fitting farewell performance – a modern twist on the forthright female characters she's always played and a reminder that, back in the day, Bacall's voice was as famous as her face.

Family Guy is on BBC3 at 10pm on Sunday 14th September