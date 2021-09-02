Watch an exclusive clip from Late Night Mash as new series debuts on Dave

The team who brought you The Mash Report reunite for revival series Late Night Mash, which premieres on Dave tonight – and we have an exclusive clip from the first episode.

Inspired by satirical publication The Daily Mash, the show features topical humour about the week’s biggest news stories, as well as poking fun at other areas of day-to-day life.

In this clip from tonight’s episode, comedian and host Ellie Taylor introduces a report about a cat who turns his nose up at the food provided by its owner, but takes great enthusiasm in putting his tongue to work elsewhere.

You can watch the clip below, which features some inappropriate (but fun) humour. (Warning: clip contains adult language.)

Late Night Mash began life on BBC Two as The Mash Report, which ran for four series before being cancelled earlier this year to the disappointment of fans.

Fortunately, a vocal outcry for the show to continue caught the attention of UKTV channel Dave, which picked the show up for a fresh batch of episodes under the new title.

Fans should find the show consistent with its past incarnation, as the cast and writing team including Nish Kumar, Ellie Taylor, and Rachel Parris have returned to continue their work lampooning the nightly news.

“Everybody has jumped at the chance to come back,” said Kumar. “I think that speaks to either the deep, abiding affection and professional respect we all have for each other, or the fact that we’re all fundamentally unemployable.”

Late Night Mash will consist of eight original episodes, clocking in at a full hour in length – as well as a best bits compilation due to air towards the end of the year.

Speaking of the last-minute renewal, Kumar added: “Around February, [producer] Chris Stott called me and said, ‘Dave have been in contact with Zeppotron about possibly doing Mash again – would you be up for it?’ I didn’t have anything else to do, so I said ‘Yes’.

“Of course, I’m deeply committed to the show. I was delighted. It was very exciting when they said they might be bringing the show back if for no other reason it would be nice to see everybody again. There’s a lot of people I haven’t seen because we made the last series in our respective houses.”

Late Night Mash premieres tonight at 10pm on Dave.