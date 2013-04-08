Reruns of the hit BBC sitcom are currently shown on Gold and Yesterday - and if the repeats so far were shown continuously, they would run for over 10 days.

ITV children's comedy My Parents Are Aliens, The Good Life, Have I Got News For You, As Time Goes By, The Upper Hand and 'Allo 'Allo also made it onto the top ten most-repeated comedies.

Last of the Summer Wine, which starred Peter Sallis, Kathy Staff, Michael Bates and Bill Owen, ran for 31 series and 295 episodes between 1973 and 2010. The show followed a trio of mischievous elderly men. Norman Clegg, Cyril Blamire and Compo Simmonite were the original characters, but the trio changed several times over the course of the sitcom as actors retired or died.

More like this

Advertisement

The list of the most repeated comedies was compiled by the British Comedy Guide, whose editor, Mark Boosey, said: "Last of the Summer Wine still seems to have a fanbase. It is gentle, very inclusive comedy which everyone can watch and which can be shown before the watershed."