June Diane Raphael will take the role of Donna - originally played by Horgan - who moves back in with her single best friends Louise and Karen when her perfect life suddenly falls apart. Schaal will play Donna’s naïve café worker friend Louise, while Slate has been cast as her hard-drinking primary school teacher pal Karen.

Moore, who was the first actress cast in the Pulling remake, announced last week that she was leaving the project.

Pulling is being re-imagined for an American audience by producers/screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and the pilot will be directed by Jason Moore.

The Bafta nominated original series aired on BBC3 between 2006 and 2009 and starred Horgan, Rebekah Staton and Tanya Franks. Its first episode saw Donna break up with her fiance on her hen night and later featured a suicide attempt, in addition to numerous references to sex, drugs and alcohol.