Kristen Schaal replaces Mandy Moore in US Pulling remake
The Flight of the Conchords and 30 Rock star will appear alongside June Diane Raphael and Jenny Slate in the sitcom pilot
Flight of the Conchords and 30 Rock actress Kristen Schaal has replaced Mandy Moore in the upcoming US remake of Sharon Horgan’s sitcom Pulling.
She’ll star in the pilot about three dysfunctional thirtysomething female friends “living their lives the way they want, even if society tells them they should have it all figured out by this point” opposite June Diane Raphael and Jenny Slate.
June Diane Raphael will take the role of Donna - originally played by Horgan - who moves back in with her single best friends Louise and Karen when her perfect life suddenly falls apart. Schaal will play Donna’s naïve café worker friend Louise, while Slate has been cast as her hard-drinking primary school teacher pal Karen.
Moore, who was the first actress cast in the Pulling remake, announced last week that she was leaving the project.
Pulling is being re-imagined for an American audience by producers/screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and the pilot will be directed by Jason Moore.
The Bafta nominated original series aired on BBC3 between 2006 and 2009 and starred Horgan, Rebekah Staton and Tanya Franks. Its first episode saw Donna break up with her fiance on her hen night and later featured a suicide attempt, in addition to numerous references to sex, drugs and alcohol.