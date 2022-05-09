The new series is set to feature a host of new characters along with some old favourites, and a host of famous guest stars have already been announced to feature across the eight episode run.

Almost three decades after iconic Canadian sketch show The Kids in the Hall went off the air, Amazon Prime Video is bringing it back, with all the original cast returning.

Original series producer Lorne Michaels will also be returning, while a two-part documentary, The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, is also being released and will revisit what made the hit show so popular.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon's revival of The Kids in the Hall.

When will The Kids in the Hall be released?

The Kids in the Hall Jackie Brown/Amazon

The Kids in the Hall will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 13th May 2022, with all eight episodes being made available at once.

What is The Kids in the Hall about?

The Kids in the Hall is a Canadian sketch comedy series which originally premiered in 1989 and ran for five seasons. The series developed a die-hard fanbase, and the new episodes will feature a fresh batch of characters alongside some of their beloved favourites.

The official synopsis for the series says the new sketches "pack a satirical punch" and are "laced with the hilarious, edgy and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for".

Meanwhile a two-part documentary, The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, which takes a look back at the original series, will also be available on the streamer from 20th May 2022.

Who stars in The Kids in the Hall?

The Kids in the Hall Jackie Brown/Amazon

All five original members of The Kids in the Hall troupe will return for the revival, along with executive producer Lorne Michaels, who is known for creating Saturday Night Live. The five members are:

Dave Foley

Kevin McDonald

Bruce McCulloch

Mark McKinney

Scott Thompson

Meanwhile, guest stars which have already been announced to be appearing in the series include:

Paul Bellini

Pete Davidson

Catherine O’Hara

Kenan Thompson

Brandon Ash-Mohammed

Will Forte

Catherine Reitman

Samantha Bee

Fred Armisen

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Jay Baruchel

Eddie Izzard

Tracee Ellis Ross

Mark Hamill

Colin Mochrie.

The Kids in the Hall trailer

Both green and red band trailers have been released for the 18+ rated series, giving us our first glimpse at the new sketches and characters for this season.

You can watch the green band trailer below.

All eight episodes of The Kids in the Hall will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 13th May 2022. The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks will stream from 20th May 2022 – sign up for Amazon Prime video here.

