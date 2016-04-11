The prequel is part of BBC1's landmark sitcom season, which will see the broadcaster revisit some of Britain’s most-loved comedies to mark 60 years since Galton and Simpson’s Hancock’s Half Hour started.

"It's a role of a lifetime," the 34-year-old told RadioTimes.com. "It's so different. It's really exciting."

Calling herself a "huge" fan of 87-year-old Routledge, Howard continued: "She taught me about how you use your face, about intonation, about how your body embodies a gag.

"She's totally uncensored. She's going for the gag in every sense. She's brilliant and I don't think there's a performer out there doing that now.

"The opportunity to have a go at it myself is really exciting. It's a dream role. And Roy Clarke's written it. It's so good, so good."

Howard, who is the sister of comedian Russell Howard, will start shooting the one-off this week.

Kerry Howard also stars in upcoming BBC3 sitcom Witless