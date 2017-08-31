Last month, it was revealed that the man who’d been voicing Kermit the Frog for 27 years was let go by Disney.

Muppets veteran Steve Whitmire wrote an emotional blog post about his “devastation” at the dismissal, before telling The Hollywood Reporter that he was fired because he spoke up about changes being made to the character which he felt were against what creator Jim Henson would have wanted. The Muppets Studio claims it was about how Whitmire conducted himself in the workplace.