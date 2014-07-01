Kelsey Grammer joins Twitter to solve all our grammar problems
Struggling to master the English language? The star of Cheers and Frasier is here to help with the hashtag #KelseyGrammerGrammar
"Its" or "it's"? "There" or "their"? "Your" or "You're"?
Baffled by any or all of the above? Never fear, you've got an unlikely saviour in the form of Kelsey Grammer. Inspired by his own surname, the star of Cheers and Frasier has taken it upon himself to single-handedly combat our grammatical struggles through the medium of Twitter.
Never again may we send a tweet free from the fear that the omniscient Grammer might name and shame our grammatical shortcomings. Admittedly, it appears that having the actor and comedian as your subject ramps up your chances of being caught out, but be afraid, Tweeps, be very afraid... Grammer's 9,000 followers and rising will be unimpressed by your ineptitude:
Although, let it be noted that a good grasp of the English language will be rewarded with Twitter praise, as will decent Grammer references...
.@jowrotethis Solid grammar. Even better reference. #KelseyGrammerGrammar
— Kelsey Grammer (@KelseyGrammer) July 1, 2014