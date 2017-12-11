After starting out in the 1970s as an TV and stage actor, he gravitated towards TV presenting, becoming the host of the BBC's Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Saturday Superstore and Cheggers Plays Pop.

'Cheggers' continued to be a regular TV face for both kids and adults, presenting Channel 4's The Big Breakfast and ITV's GMTV, and also returned to the stage as a popular panto star.

His Swap Swop co-presenter and ex-wife Maggie Philbin paid tribute to Chegwin after news of his death broke on Monday 11th December.

More like this

"It is incredibly sad. Keith was a one-off – full of life, generous and with a focus on things that mattered – his family," she wrote.

"Keith was loved by everyone who knew and worked with him. I first met him when we did a film about windsurfing when I joined Swap Shop in 1978 and was immediately struck by his fun, energy and kindness," she continued. "He drove me home to Leicestershire from that freezing lake in Staines, insisting it was on his own way home. (He lived in Twickenham)."

Philbin revealed that Chegwin's family had known for a while that he was unwell, but that he continued to be "the life and soul of the family".

"I saw him two months ago at his sister Janice’s wedding, where he was still attempting to be life and soul of the party despite being on portable oxygen and made sure he knew how much he meant to us all. Our daughter Rose flew home from San Francisco to be with him over the last few weeks and I know he was surrounded by so much love from his second wife Maria, their son Ted, his sister Janice, his twin brother Jeff and his father Colin."

His friend Timmy Mallett also celebrated the TV star on Twitter, saying that he "made the world smile".

Chegwin opened up about his struggles with alcoholism during his time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, admitting that he had contemplated suicide.

Big Breakfast host Gaby Roslin called Chegwin "a happy and joyous man", while radio presenter Tony Blackburn called him "one of the nicest people I have ever known".

Chegwin's family confirmed in a statement that he passed away at home surrounded by his family.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year," the statement read.

“Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

Advertisement

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”