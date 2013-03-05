Keeley Hawes and Tom Hollander to co-star in Mitchell and Webb comedy drama Our Men
The upcoming BBC2 series about diplomats in fictional Tazbekistan has announced new cast details as filming begins
Keeley Hawes and Tom Hollander have joined the cast of David Mitchell and Robert Webb's new BBC2 show Our Men. Their addition to the line-up was announced today to coincide with the first day of filming on the upcoming comedy drama.
Set in the fictional Central Asian Republic of Tazbekistan, the series is based around new British ambassador Keith Davies (Mitchell) and his second-in-command Neil Tilly (Webb). Together the pair struggle to juggle external pressures from London with their under-resourced, struggling embassy and strained relations with the autocratic local regime.
Hawes (Ashes to Ashes, Spooks) will appear as the ambassador's wife Jennifer, while Hollander (Rev) will guest-star as minor royal and trade envoy Prince Mark, who helps to secure an important oil contract for Britain.
Additional members of the ensemble cast include Yigal Naor (House of Saddam) as Karzak, the president of Tazbekistan, and Susan Lynch, Amara Karan and Shirvani Ghai, who together make up the core of the embassy staff. Natalia Tena (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) will portray Tanya - Neil's Tazbek girlfriend - and Debbie Chazen (The Smoking Room) will appear as the embassy housekeeper, Ludmilla.
Other actors confirmed to guest star are Michael Smiley (Ripper Street) as Jackson, a Foreign Office vetting officer, and Elliot Cowan (Lost in Austen) who will appear as Stephen Pembridge - a pompous actor who jets in for Tazbekistan's Best of British Festival.
Our Men will be filmed in the UK and Turkey and is due to be broadcast on BBC2 later this year.