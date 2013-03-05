Hawes (Ashes to Ashes, Spooks) will appear as the ambassador's wife Jennifer, while Hollander (Rev) will guest-star as minor royal and trade envoy Prince Mark, who helps to secure an important oil contract for Britain.

Additional members of the ensemble cast include Yigal Naor (House of Saddam) as Karzak, the president of Tazbekistan, and Susan Lynch, Amara Karan and Shirvani Ghai, who together make up the core of the embassy staff. Natalia Tena (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) will portray Tanya - Neil's Tazbek girlfriend - and Debbie Chazen (The Smoking Room) will appear as the embassy housekeeper, Ludmilla.

Other actors confirmed to guest star are Michael Smiley (Ripper Street) as Jackson, a Foreign Office vetting officer, and Elliot Cowan (Lost in Austen) who will appear as Stephen Pembridge - a pompous actor who jets in for Tazbekistan's Best of British Festival.

More like this

Advertisement

Our Men will be filmed in the UK and Turkey and is due to be broadcast on BBC2 later this year.