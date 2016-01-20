The third series of BBC2 comedy Inside No. 9 has begun filming with a stellar line up including Keeley Hawes, Jessica Raine, Felicity Kendal and Tamzin Outhwaite.

The creepy comedy will once again bring standalone stories set in an array of locations – all of which are (in whatever way) connected with the number 9. In the upcoming series these will include a restaurant after closing time, an art gallery, and an alpine chalet in 1978.

Other confirmed stars for the series are Fiona Shaw (The Harry Potter films, True Blood); Jason Watkins (W1A, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies); Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans); Rula Lenska (Coronation Street, Gypo); Philip Glenister (Life On Mars); Sarah Hadland (Miranda); Javone Prince (The Javone Prince Show); Montserrat Lombard (Ashes to Ashes); Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show, House of Fools) and Alexandra Roach (The Iron Lady).

The BBC won't reveal at this stage what stories the new co-stars will be appearing in.

The settings for the last series included a sleeper carriage on a train (see above) and a 17th century witch trial.

“This is British comedy at its most inventive – the powers of story-telling, superb cameo casting and jaw-dropping originality are unparalleled," said BBC controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen. "Modern day classics which surprise, terrify and delight in equal measure.”

Reece and Steve added: “We are most thrilled to have been handed the keys to another six No. 9s, and to have attracted such a glittering array of talent. We have reassured them that this time there are lots of happy endings and everybody makes it out alive. And like fools, they believed us.”

