In this exclusive clip, Kayvan introduces us to some of the regulars, including Security Correspondent Jon Donovan, Investigative Reporter Ken Kildoon, Lifestyle Reporter Mandi Manners, Special Correspondent Peter P Powers, Entertainment Correspondent Mike Armenian and, of course, nine-time Pulitzer Prize-winning host Douglas "Digger" Daley...

Britain Today Tonight will also see Kayvan playing numerous other characters as the team goes out and about to meet real, unsuspecting, members of the British public...

Advertisement

Britain Today Tonight starts with a double bill on Channel 4, on Friday 5th May at 10pm