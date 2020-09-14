As if all that weren’t exciting enough, Katherine will be answering *your* questions – ahead of the event, RadioTimes.com is taking suggestions for fan questions and Clara will put the very best to her on the night.

To submit a question, just tweet us at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #AskKatherine– now’s your chance to get the inside scoop and quiz the talent behind some of Netflix's biggest new hits!

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you aren’t able to tune in to the event live, our Duchess Q&A with Katherine Ryan and Clara Amfo will also be available to watch back on our Facebook page after the event.

More like this

Launched on Netflix on 11th September, The Duchess stars Katherine Ryan as Katherine, who's juggling a career, caring for her young daughter and a relationship with her current partner, all while contemplating whether to have another baby with her ex-boyfriend.

Ryan previously revealed to RadioTimes.com that she came up with three different endings for The Duchess before landing on the final resolution. Expect more trivia tidbits like that during our Q&A...

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com’s The Duchess live Q&A with Katherine Ryan - hosted by Clara Amfo - begins at 9pm BST on Thursday, 17th September – watch live on our official Facebook page