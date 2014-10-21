The comedy tells the story of 12-year-old Dennis, who after buying Vogue magazine wonders whether he can fool his classmates by turning up at school in a dress.

Kate Moss recently appeared alongside Noel Gallagher and Naomi Campbell in a Gogglebox celebrity special for Channel 4's fundraising night Stand Up to Cancer.

Filming has begun on the Christmas special, which along with Kate Moss features Jennifer Saunders, Blackadder's Tim McInnerny, Goodness Gracious Me star Meera Syal and The Inbetweeners' James Buckley.

Walliams himself will also feature in the story he first wrote in 2008. He said, "We have put together a dream cast for this the first of my children's books and for many still my best. It is a funny and poignant story about what is is to be different. I hope it will make everyone who sees it, young and old, stop and think.”

Walliams and Moss have starred on screen together before, appearing in a Comic Relief special in 2013.

Young actor Billy Kennedy will make his TV debut as Dennis, in the third festive comedy to be based on Walliams's childrens' books.