Okorie Chukwu has taken over the part for season 2, after Jimmy Akingbola stepped down from his role of Koji after a series of COVID-related delays brought about a clash with his schedule after he signed on to Bel-Air , the Fresh Prince reboot.

The cast of ITV comedy drama Kate & Koji season 2 has seen a major change, with a brand new actor taking on the titular role of asylum seeker Koji.

His co-star Brenda Blethyn (who plays seaside cafe owner Kate in the the series) said on the announcement of season 2: “I'm so pleased Kate will be welcoming her customers back into the caff. Even the postman!

"I’ve missed them. So looking forward to donning the gingham apron and welcoming Okorie to our Kate and Koji family.”

Read on for all the major characters and cast members in Kate & Koji season 2.

Brenda Blethyn plays Kate

Brenda Blethyn as Kate in Kate & Koji ITV/ Hat Trick Productions

Who is Kate? A snarky cafe owner in a run-down coastal town, and who forms an unexpected friendship and professional partnership with asylum seeker and doctor Koji, who sets up an informal general practice at the cafe (bringing in much-needed customers for Kate).

Where have I seen Brenda Blethyn before? She plays DCI Vera Stanhope in the long-running ITV crime drama Vera, and Mrs Bennet opposite Keira Knightley in Pride and Prejudice. She's also known for Saving Grace, Little Voice, Secrets & Lies, and War and Peace (as Márja Dmitrijewna Achrosímowa).

Okorie Chukwu plays Koji

Okorie Chukwu plays Koji in Kate & Koji ITV/ Hat Trick Productions

Who is Koji? An African asylum seeker and out-of-work doctor who takes an informal job as a floating general practitioner at Kate's old-fashioned cafe.

Where have I seen Okorie Chukwu before? He's starred in Luther, War of the Worlds, and My Mad Fat Diary, among other projects. He's also known for Hood and Hard Sun.

Blake Harrison plays ‘Medium’ Dan

Koji (Okorie Chukwu), Kate (Brenda Blethyn), Councillor Bone (Barbara Flynn) and Medium Dan (Blake Harrison) in Kate & Koji ITV/ Hat Trick Productions

Who is 'Medium' Dan? Dan (nicknamed 'Medium') is Kate's nephew and a local decorator.

Where have I seen Blake Harrison before? He's best known for his role as Neil in The Inbetweeners franchise, but he's also played Andrew 'Gino' Newton in A Very English Scandal, and starred in the likes of The Great, World on Fire, Doctor Who and more.

Victor McGuire plays Mr Mulholland

Victor McGuire plays Mr Mulholland in Kate & Koji ITV/ Hat Trick Productions

Who is Mr Mulholland? A regular customer at Kate's cafe.

Where have I seen Victor McGuire before? He's played Big Garth in Coronation Street, Creakle in The Personal History of David Copperfield, Garanin in Chernobyl, Gary in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and starred in various other projects including Goodnight Sweetheart.

Barbara Flynn plays Councillor Bone

Barbara Flynn plays Councillor Bone in Kate and Koji Hat Trick Productions

Who is Councillor Bone? A snooty local councillor - and Kate's nemesis.

Where have I seen Barbara Flynn before? A familiar face on British television, Flynn played Mary Queen of Scots in the Dame Helen Mirren series Elizabeth I; Helen Potter in the film Miss Potter; and Judith Fitzgerald in Cracker. She's also appeared in the likes of The Durrells (as Aunt Hermione) and Pat & Cabbage.

Kate & Koji airs Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV and is available to watch on ITV Hub.

