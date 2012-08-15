The series is being broadcast as feature-length, self-contained stories shown in two parts. A second story has already been filmed. Gillan will appear in the third, which airs on Sky1 in 2013.

A Touch of Cloth 2 is set to feature John Hannah's character, DCI Jack Cloth, going under cover in an effort to foil a heist.

"In the third one," Charlie Brooker told Radio Times, "we're back to murder but it's very close to home. 'Things just got personal' is the phrase. In the second one they're constantly saying, 'You've forgotten which side you're on!' In the third one it's 'Things just got personal!'"

Brooker, who said shooting on A Touch of Cloth 3 was about to begin, revealed that it would see Suranne Jones's character, DC Anne Oldman, battling alcoholism: "We've given her a drink problem, because that's the sort of thing that happens."

No details are known yet about Gillan's character.

Karen Gillan's last appearance as Amy Pond in Doctor Who, in the fifth episode of the upcoming new series, will be broadcast on BBC1 this autumn.

A Touch of Cloth series one is available on DVD now.